Head-To-Head Analysis: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and MJ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.23 -$3.11 million $1.74 44.51 MJ $820,000.00 26.35 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.46% 11.91% 5.23% MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 3 1 2.57 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet presently has a consensus price target of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than MJ.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats MJ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

