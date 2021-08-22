Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $64.33 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $64.33 million and approximately $850,905.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00009121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.71 or 0.06525359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $660.79 or 0.01356501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.90 or 0.00373403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00136073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00595692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00332813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00326792 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,477,540 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

