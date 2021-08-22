Hathor Price Reaches $0.89 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $160.16 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00157497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.96 or 0.99954970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00922640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.12 or 0.06629037 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

