Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in APA by 737.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 499,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APA shares. Truist reduced their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

APA opened at $16.07 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.