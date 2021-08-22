Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in OneMain by 1,321.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.47. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.