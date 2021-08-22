Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,329 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

