Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

