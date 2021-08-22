Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 7,027 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBS. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

BRBS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 59,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,178. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.