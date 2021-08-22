Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €90.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

ETR:HLAG opened at €192.70 ($226.71) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €230.20 ($270.82).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

