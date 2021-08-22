Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €171.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €171.39 ($201.64).

HNR1 has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €156.85 ($184.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €145.36. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.