Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 130,841 shares.The stock last traded at $18.66 and had previously closed at $18.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $577.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

