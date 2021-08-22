GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

