GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR opened at $17.80 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.