GWM Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in HP by 47.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

