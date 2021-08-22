GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 75.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $341,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.