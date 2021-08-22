GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,509,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51.

