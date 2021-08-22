GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.