Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 146.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GBOOY opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
