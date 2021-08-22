Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.07 and last traded at $86.00. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $598.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the first quarter worth about $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 146.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gravity by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 132.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.