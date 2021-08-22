Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

GRI stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 317 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 378,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,428. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 242.45 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

