Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,140 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 908.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

cbdMD Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

