Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $5,272,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $9,732,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,629,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64. Zhihu Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

