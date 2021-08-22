Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

