Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 393,375 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

