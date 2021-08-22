Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 22,619 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 346,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth about $259,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CMCM opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

