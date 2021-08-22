Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Select Interior Concepts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $368.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

