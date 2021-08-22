Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,388 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.