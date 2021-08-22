GoldFund Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $150,919.20 and $76.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005943 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

