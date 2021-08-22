Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $321.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $296.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.34. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 27.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

