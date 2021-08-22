Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.20. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 39,162 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

