Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch Buys 1,000 Shares

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $15,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,764.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.51 million, a P/E ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

