Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.