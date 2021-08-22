GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.88. GH Research shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 101 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,724,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

