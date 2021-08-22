GET Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $590,425.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.23 million and approximately $590,425.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00822692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00105212 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

