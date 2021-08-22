Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

GEO opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Cormark lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

