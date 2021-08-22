Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.
GEO opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49.
In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,920.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
