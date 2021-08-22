Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $490.07

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $490.07 and last traded at $464.83, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $473.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

