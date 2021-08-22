Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 3,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

