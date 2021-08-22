General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $56,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

