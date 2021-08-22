Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. 363,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,846,870. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.