Gemini Dollar Hits Market Cap of $202.39 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002055 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $202.39 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 203,524,069 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

