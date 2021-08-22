GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDS. Macquarie cut their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

GDS stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

