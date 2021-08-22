Gas (GAS) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $102.64 million and $27.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $10.13 or 0.00020613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

