Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 78.9% Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Gameswap has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $448,001.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00818885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00047917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00102858 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.