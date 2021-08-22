GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,488 shares of company stock worth $1,981,569. 79.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

