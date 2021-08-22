Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

