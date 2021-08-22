Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

