Gables Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 290.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.