FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Brambles Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brambles in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BXBLY opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

