FY2022 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Increased by Analyst

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

