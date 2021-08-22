FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atreca, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atreca in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.92). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

